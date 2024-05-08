Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $1,649,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 565,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,657,000 after acquiring an additional 151,226 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in OneMain by 659.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 105,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91,429 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter worth $1,351,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter valued at $855,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Stock Down 0.9 %

OMF stock opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01.

OneMain Increases Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Securities cut OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens cut their price target on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.62.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

