Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,918 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Transocean alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Transocean by 1,489.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,537 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Transocean Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RIG stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.