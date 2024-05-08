Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $46,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 8,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total transaction of $1,583,747.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,449.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 8,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total transaction of $1,583,747.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,449.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $1,092,609.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,553 shares in the company, valued at $27,027,283.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,019 shares of company stock worth $5,186,345 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $192.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.95. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.98 and a 12 month high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.05 million. Analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Citigroup began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPSC

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.