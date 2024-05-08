Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 1.17% of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,935,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance
Shares of HISF opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $44.98.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile
The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
