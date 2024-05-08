Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $313,000 Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,468 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.26% of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FBCV opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

