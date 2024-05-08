Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $324,000 Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 40,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 26,556 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Raymond James by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $125.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.68. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.06 and a one year high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

