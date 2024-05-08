Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,141 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,851,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,260,000 after buying an additional 489,704 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,984,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,318,000 after purchasing an additional 294,302 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 782,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 119,925 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,252,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,107,000 after buying an additional 117,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,490,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,099,000 after buying an additional 57,177 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BEP stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -219.56%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.