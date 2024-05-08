Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $342,000 Stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Peakstone Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE PKST opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.20). Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 216.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The business had revenue of $63.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -5.80%.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

