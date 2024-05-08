Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $366,000 Stock Position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMVFree Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,378,000.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSMV stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $134.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

