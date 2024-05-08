Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $314,000 in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 527.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,193,000 after acquiring an additional 442,730 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,829,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,664,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 199.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,420,000 after buying an additional 431,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.73.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,829.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $2,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,084.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $10,074,600 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBF. TD Cowen dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

