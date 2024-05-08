Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $317,000 in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,588 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $941,562,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,358,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth $1,484,901,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in CRH by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 23,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $80.93 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.07.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

