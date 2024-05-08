Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $342,000 in Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter.

Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF Price Performance

Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF Increases Dividend

Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.5014 dividend. This is a boost from Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.