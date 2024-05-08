Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $342,000 in Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter.
Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF Price Performance
Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.69.
Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF Increases Dividend
Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF Company Profile
The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.
