Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $367,000 in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.05% of Tiptree as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tiptree alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tiptree in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Tiptree by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tiptree by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tiptree by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 26,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tiptree in the third quarter valued at $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tiptree

In related news, CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $49,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,483.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tiptree Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TIPT stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $596.63 million, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.23. Tiptree Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $498.22 million during the quarter.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Tiptree Profile

(Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.