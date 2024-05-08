Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 23,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $148.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.72 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.