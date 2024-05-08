Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 11,801 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 29.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 594,165 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 134,025 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 347.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 82.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,807 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

