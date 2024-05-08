Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October (BATS:QTOC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October (BATS:QTOC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63.

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October (QTOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. QTOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

