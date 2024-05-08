Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October (BATS:QTOC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October (BATS:QTOC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October Price Performance
Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63.
Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October (BATS:QTOC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.