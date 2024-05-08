Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,170 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,768 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,751,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after buying an additional 295,835 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $55,943,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 89.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 350,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,234,000 after acquiring an additional 165,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $819.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $945.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.67. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.06 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00.
A number of research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $954.38.
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
