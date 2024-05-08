Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $141.59 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $73.93 and a fifty-two week high of $143.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,697 shares of company stock worth $9,749,357. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

