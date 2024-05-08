Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,129 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Kenvue by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Shares of KVUE opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

