Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,005 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 136,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 359.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000.

MCHI stock opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

