Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.21% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,665,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 30,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of FCOR stock opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $47.28.

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

