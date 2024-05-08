Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 427 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 13,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.9% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. PPL’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

