Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 5,062 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $82.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

