Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of Fidus Investment worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDUS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,475,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 171,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 38,846 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,532,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $626.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

Fidus Investment Cuts Dividend

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 60.25% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

Fidus Investment Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

