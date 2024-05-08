Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

WOMN opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.75.

About Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.

