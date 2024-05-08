Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.48

Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.48 and traded as high as C$10.98. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$10.51, with a volume of 21,103 shares trading hands.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46. The company has a market cap of C$759.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.46). Aura Minerals had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of C$169.27 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 1.568915 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.