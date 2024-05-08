authID (AUID) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

authID Trading Up 3.4 %

AUID stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59. authID has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55.

Insider Activity

In other authID news, major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,163,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

authID Company Profile

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

Featured Stories

