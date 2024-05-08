B. Riley Increases Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target to $9.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.94% from the company’s previous close.

Get Clarus alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CLAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Clarus from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Clarus

Clarus Stock Down 3.4 %

CLAR opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $259.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 3.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 191,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 71.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 357,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 149,367 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Clarus during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Clarus in the third quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Clarus by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.