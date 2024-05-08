B. Riley Lowers Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Price Target to $6.00

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 93.55% from the company’s previous close.

APLD has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Applied Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

NASDAQ:APLD opened at $3.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.40). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 61.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,630 shares in the company, valued at $704,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,337,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945,559 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,216,000 after purchasing an additional 940,075 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its position in Applied Digital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,228,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 59,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 963,390 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 92.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,426,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

