Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.30. Bancorp of New Jersey shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 58,200 shares changing hands.
Bancorp of New Jersey Price Performance
About Bancorp of New Jersey
Bancorp Of New Jersey, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bancorp of New Jersey
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp of New Jersey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp of New Jersey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.