Barclays Lowers Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $138.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $158.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.12.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $112.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.97 and its 200 day moving average is $135.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $88.81 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Expedia Group by 11,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,037 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

