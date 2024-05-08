Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,553.77

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,553.77 ($32.08) and traded as high as GBX 2,692 ($33.82). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,684 ($33.72), with a volume of 247,278 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bellway to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,170 ($27.26) to GBX 2,780 ($34.92) in a report on Friday, April 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,491.11, a PEG ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,623.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,553.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Bellway’s payout ratio is currently 6,166.67%.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

