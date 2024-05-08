Benchmark Increases MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $115.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Benchmark from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

MTSI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $103.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.05, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.65. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $53.04 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average of $88.74.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $17,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,245,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,881,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $17,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,245,668 shares in the company, valued at $615,881,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wayne Mack Struble sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $87,756.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,939 shares of company stock worth $61,816,600 over the last ninety days. 22.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,455,000 after acquiring an additional 101,938 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,318,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 84.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 43,494 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,934,000 after buying an additional 47,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,582,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

