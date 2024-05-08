BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 129,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 49,831 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8,592.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 337,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 333,662 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $3,470,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 62,292 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0444 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 432,560 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $3,559,968.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,191,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,615,608.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,546,552 shares of company stock worth $20,546,847.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

