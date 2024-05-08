BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,063 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,375,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 33,602 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BOK Financial by 50.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 28,367 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 325,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 8.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.31. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

BOKF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

