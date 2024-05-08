BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 196,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 43,955 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 699,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,094,000 after purchasing an additional 59,925 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $833,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in BorgWarner by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 260,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 119,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 35,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $50.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $33.67.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

