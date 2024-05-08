Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. UBS Group lifted their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. BOX had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $262.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,578,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,104,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,843,803.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,578,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,104,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,792,204. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,064,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,810,000 after purchasing an additional 159,111 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,132,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,465,000 after acquiring an additional 70,129 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in BOX by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,449,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,942,000 after acquiring an additional 349,976 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in BOX by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,953,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,641,000 after acquiring an additional 421,289 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BOX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,523,000 after purchasing an additional 47,220 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

