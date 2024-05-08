Boyd Group Services (BYD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.96 per share for the quarter.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion.
Boyd Group Services Trading Down 0.8 %
TSE BYD opened at C$266.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$225.86 and a one year high of C$324.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$286.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$277.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06.
BYD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$380.00 to C$375.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$319.31.
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
