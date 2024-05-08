Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.05

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.05 and traded as high as C$13.65. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services shares last traded at C$13.62, with a volume of 2,301 shares changing hands.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services alerts:

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.05. The firm has a market cap of C$129.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.83 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Dividend Announcement

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.14%.

(Get Free Report)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.