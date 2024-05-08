Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $848.84

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 848.84 ($10.66) and traded as high as GBX 900 ($11.31). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 897 ($11.27), with a volume of 236,749 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on BVIC shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.31) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,040 ($13.07) target price for the company.

The stock has a market cap of £2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,881.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 841.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 848.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

