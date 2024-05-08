Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 117,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 7,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 360.6% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 67,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 52,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,118,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 96.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

