Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 322.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

CRDF opened at $3.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $148.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.02. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $6.42.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 6,594.92% and a negative return on equity of 54.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 129.2% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

