CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 101.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,043 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,321,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,677,000 after acquiring an additional 586,661 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,157,000 after buying an additional 288,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,083,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,208,000 after acquiring an additional 28,316 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,868,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.44.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

