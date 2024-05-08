CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 428.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

About CF Industries



CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

