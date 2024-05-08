CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 120.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CGON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

CG Oncology Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ CGON opened at $33.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.17. CG Oncology has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $50.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGON. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $9,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

Featured Stories

