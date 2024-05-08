Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $37,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,833,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.23.

NYSE CRL opened at $236.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

