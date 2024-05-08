Chesnara (LON:CSN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $260.07

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.07 ($3.27) and traded as high as GBX 263 ($3.30). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 251.50 ($3.16), with a volume of 287,642 shares changing hands.

Get Chesnara alerts:

Chesnara Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 259.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 260.07. The company has a market capitalization of £374.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2,087.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.16.

Chesnara Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 15.61 ($0.20) dividend. This is a boost from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $8.36. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Chesnara

Chesnara Company Profile

In other news, insider Steve Murray bought 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £19,842.48 ($24,927.74). In other Chesnara news, insider Steve Murray bought 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,842.48 ($24,927.74). Also, insider David Rimmington sold 24,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.17), for a total transaction of £62,753.04 ($78,835.48). 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.