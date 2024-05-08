China Gerui Advanced Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CHOPF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHOPF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. China Gerui Advanced Materials Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Stock Performance
About China Gerui Advanced Materials Group
China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the steel processing business. It process ultra-thin, cold-rolled steel for narrow strip steel products. The company sells its products to domestic Chinese customers in a diverse range of industries, including the food packaging, electrical appliances and the construction materials industries.
