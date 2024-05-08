Citigroup Increases Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $113.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $107.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s current price.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

AEIS opened at $101.44 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.29.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $68,701,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after acquiring an additional 577,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $43,516,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1,005.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 314,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 372,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,586,000 after purchasing an additional 146,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.