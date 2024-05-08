Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.39

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.39 and traded as high as $7.68. Cognyte Software shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 438,549 shares.

CGNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $543.30 million, a P/E ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.72.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $83.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,922,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 1,058,675 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,366,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 966,163 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 339,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,001,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

